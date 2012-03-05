Death toll in south Yemen attacks rises to 85

An injured man lies on a stretcher in a hospital after a suicide bombing near the southern Yemeni city of Zinjibar, capital of the Abyan province March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

ADEN (Reuters) - At least 85 soldiers were killed in twin suicide bombings and ensuing clashes with al Qaeda-linked fighters in south Yemen Sunday, medical sources said Monday.

Militants detonated two vehicles laden with explosives at two army posts outside the southern Yemeni city of Zinjibar early Sunday, sparking heavy clashes between Islamist fighters and the military.

Medics Sunday had put the number of army personnel killed at 35. A military source said some soldiers were also missing.

The attacks, which were claimed by al Qaeda, are the latest since president Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi took office last month.

The violence highlights the challenges he faces as he tries to stabilize Yemen after a year of protests against his predecessor, Ali Abdullah Saleh.

