Al Qaeda claims attack on Iran envoy house

SANAA (Reuters) - Al Qaeda’s branch in Yemen claimed responsibility for a car bomb attack on the Iranian ambassador’s house in the capital Sanaa on Wednesday that medics said killed two Yemeni soldiers and a civilian.

Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula wrote on a Twitter account it has repeatedly used in the past that it had parked an explosives-laden car by the house in the city’s diplomatic quarter, killing several Iranian employees and local guards.

Yemeni security sources described the bombing as a suicide attack and said the ambassador and Iranian staff were unharmed.