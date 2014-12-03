FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Al Qaeda claims attack on Iran envoy house
#World News
December 3, 2014 / 4:01 PM / 3 years ago

Al Qaeda claims attack on Iran envoy house

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANAA (Reuters) - Al Qaeda’s branch in Yemen claimed responsibility for a car bomb attack on the Iranian ambassador’s house in the capital Sanaa on Wednesday that medics said killed two Yemeni soldiers and a civilian.

Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula wrote on a Twitter account it has repeatedly used in the past that it had parked an explosives-laden car by the house in the city’s diplomatic quarter, killing several Iranian employees and local guards.

Yemeni security sources described the bombing as a suicide attack and said the ambassador and Iranian staff were unharmed.

Reporting By Noah Browning; Editing by William Maclean and Alison Williams

