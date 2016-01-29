Islamic State suicide bomber kills two at checkpoint in Yemen's Aden

ADEN (Reuters) - Two people were killed and five wounded in a suicide car bomb attack on a police checkpoint in Yemen’s southern city of Aden on Friday, the latest in a spate of deadly attacks by Islamic State militants.

Police tried to stop the vehicle but it failed to slow down and blew up at the checkpoint in Aden’s central Crater commercial neighborhood, local officials and witnesses said.

Medical sources said there were two dead and that five wounded were taken to the local hospital in Aden. It was unclear whether those figures included the attacker.

Islamic State militants claimed responsibility in a statement posted online. They named the attacker as Oweis al-Adani.

On Thursday, the militants carried out a suicide car bombing outside Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi’s residence in Aden that killed at least six people.