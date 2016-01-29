FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Islamic State suicide bomber kills two at checkpoint in Yemen's Aden
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 29, 2016 / 8:49 PM / 2 years ago

Islamic State suicide bomber kills two at checkpoint in Yemen's Aden

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADEN (Reuters) - Two people were killed and five wounded in a suicide car bomb attack on a police checkpoint in Yemen’s southern city of Aden on Friday, the latest in a spate of deadly attacks by Islamic State militants.

Police tried to stop the vehicle but it failed to slow down and blew up at the checkpoint in Aden’s central Crater commercial neighborhood, local officials and witnesses said.

Medical sources said there were two dead and that five wounded were taken to the local hospital in Aden. It was unclear whether those figures included the attacker.

Islamic State militants claimed responsibility in a statement posted online. They named the attacker as Oweis al-Adani.

On Thursday, the militants carried out a suicide car bombing outside Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi’s residence in Aden that killed at least six people.

Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf in Aden and Ali Abdelatti in Cairo; Writing by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.