Three people killed in northern Yemen bombing: official

SANAA (Reuters) - Three people were killed and eight wounded in a town in northern Yemen on Wednesday when a suicide bomber riding a motorbike blew himself up in a busy market, a security official said.

The attack occurred in Saada, a town near the border with Saudi Arabia and about 130 km (80 mile) north of the capital, Sanaa. Saada has been under the control of Shi‘ite Houthi rebels for several years.

The official said the dead included two civilians and the bomber, whose affiliation was not immediately known.

“The bodies flew across the market and people panicked as they ran for cover,” a witness told Reuters. “The scene was frightening and terrible.”

The Shi‘ite rebels were locked in fighting with Sunni Islamist Salafi fighters in 2011 and 2012.

They also led an uprising based in the northern Saada province that Yemeni forces struggled to crush. Saudi Arabia’s military intervened in 2009 before a ceasefire took hold the next year.