Britain withdraws all staff from Yemen embassy
#World News
August 6, 2013 / 10:20 AM / in 4 years

Britain withdraws all staff from Yemen embassy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A car drives past the British embassy in Sanaa August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Tuesday it had withdrawn all staff from its embassy in Sanaa, Yemen’s capital, and extended the closure of the mission until further notice.

“Due to increased security concerns, all staff in the British Embassy have been temporarily withdrawn and the Embassy will remain closed until staff are able to return,” the Foreign Office said on its website.

“There is a very high threat of kidnap from armed tribes, criminals and terrorists. Be particularly vigilant during Ramadan, when tensions could be heightened,” it said.

Reporting By Mark Anderson; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
