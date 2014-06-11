FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yemen president reshuffles cabinet: state news agency
June 11, 2014 / 1:26 PM / 3 years ago

Yemen president reshuffles cabinet: state news agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANAA (Reuters) - Yemeni president Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi replaced several top ministers on Wednesday amid rising popular discontent driven in part by power cuts and high prices.

The changes announced by state news agency Saba brought in new finance, oil and foreign ministers, among others.

Impoverished Yemen, a U.S. ally, has been a hotbed of turmoil and violence since veteran leader Ali Abdullah Saleh agreed to step down in 2011 after mass protests against his rule.

Reporting By Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Noah Browning: Editing by John Stonestreet

