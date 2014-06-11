Yemen president reshuffles cabinet: state news agency

SANAA (Reuters) - Yemeni president Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi replaced several top ministers on Wednesday amid rising popular discontent driven in part by power cuts and high prices.

The changes announced by state news agency Saba brought in new finance, oil and foreign ministers, among others.

Impoverished Yemen, a U.S. ally, has been a hotbed of turmoil and violence since veteran leader Ali Abdullah Saleh agreed to step down in 2011 after mass protests against his rule.