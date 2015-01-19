Houthis open fire at Yemeni PM's convoy, no injuries: minister

SANAA (Reuters) - Houthi fighters fired on Yemeni Prime Minister Khaled Bahah’s motorcade in Sanaa on Monday but no one was hurt, Information Minister Nadia al-Saqqaf said.

The minister said on Twitter that fighters at a Houthi checkpoint fired on Bahah’s entourage after he left a meeting with President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi and his Houthi advisor Saleh al-Samad to try to resolve a political crisis that has led to clashes between the Shi‘ite fighters and the army.

A Yemeni government spokesman described the shooting at Bahah’s armored convoy as an assassination attempt.