Ceasefire agreed in Yemeni capital: Houthis, state TV

DUBAI (Reuters) - A ceasefire has been agreed after a morning of artillery and gunbattles between army troops and Houthi fighters in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Monday, an official of the Shi‘ite Muslim movement said. State television also reported a ceasefire.

President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi would meet a number of his advisers including Houthi officials to discuss political and constitutional issues, the Houthi official, Ali al-Imad, told Reuters.