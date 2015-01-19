FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ceasefire agreed in Yemeni capital: Houthis, state TV
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 19, 2015 / 9:01 AM / 3 years ago

Ceasefire agreed in Yemeni capital: Houthis, state TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - A ceasefire has been agreed after a morning of artillery and gunbattles between army troops and Houthi fighters in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Monday, an official of the Shi‘ite Muslim movement said. State television also reported a ceasefire.

President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi would meet a number of his advisers including Houthi officials to discuss political and constitutional issues, the Houthi official, Ali al-Imad, told Reuters.

Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari and Yara Bayoumy, Writing by William Maclean; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.