Yemen ceasefire takes effect, interior minister says
#World News
January 19, 2015 / 2:57 PM / 3 years ago

Yemen ceasefire takes effect, interior minister says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - A ceasefire has gone into effect in the Yemeni capital Sanaa after hours of fighting between the army and Houthi militiamen, the state news agency Saba quoted Interior Minister Jalal al-Roweishan as saying on Monday.

The agency also reported an unidentified government official

as saying a meeting of representatives from the government and the Shi‘ite Muslim armed Houthi movement had agreed to enforce a ceasefire and had set up committees to monitor the truce.

Residents reported that intense artillery and gun battles the erupted earlier in the day appeared to have tailed off.

Reporting by Yara Bayoumy and Mohammed Ghobari; Editing by Giles Elgood

