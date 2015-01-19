FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yemeni minister says fighting in Sanaa 'attempted coup'
January 19, 2015

Yemeni minister says fighting in Sanaa 'attempted coup'

DUBAI (Reuters) - Yemen’s information minister said the presidential palace in Sanaa had come under attack in fighting between the army and Houthi fighters on Monday in what she described as an attempted coup.

The minister, Nadia al-Saqqaf, did not name the party she alleged had attempted to seize power. The palace is defended by the military’s presidential protection unit. She said one person had been killed and three wounded in the fighting in Sanaa.

Reporting by Yara Bayoumy and writing by William Maclean; Editing by Janet Lawrence

