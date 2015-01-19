FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yemeni Houthi fighters surround PM's home: government spokesman
January 19, 2015 / 7:54 PM / 3 years ago

Yemeni Houthi fighters surround PM's home: government spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANAA (Reuters) - Yemeni Houthi fighters on Monday surrounded the Republican Palace in central Sanaa, where the prime minister lives, a government spokesman told Reuters.

“The gunmen have surrounded the palace and the prime minister is inside,” said Rajeh Badi, a government spokesman. Two eye witnesses confirmed that Houthi fighters had surrounded the palace.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Khaled Bahah’s motorcade had been attacked by Houthi gunmen after he left a meeting with the president and a Houthi adviser that had been called to try to resolve bitter disagreements over a draft constitution.

Reporting by Yara Bayoumy; Writing by Amena Bakr; Editing by Kevin Liffey

