Gulf States urge U.N. to enforce resolution in Yemen: Arabiya
#World News
February 14, 2015 / 7:30 PM / 3 years ago

Gulf States urge U.N. to enforce resolution in Yemen: Arabiya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Gulf foreign ministers on Saturday urged the United Nations Security Council to authorize coercive measures to try to resolve the crisis in Yemen, the Saudi-owned news channel Al Arabiya reported.

An emergency meeting of members of the Gulf Cooperation Council urged the Council to pass a “Chapter 7” resolution, which authorizes the use of military force or economic sanctions to enforce Council resolutions, the channel said.

A Shi‘ite Muslim militia formally took power in impoverished and strife-torn Yemen this month, in a move that its energy-rich Sunni Muslim Gulf neighbors have denounced as a coup.

Reporting By Ahmed Tolba and Noah Browning; Editing by Kevin Liffey

