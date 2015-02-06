FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. ready to take 'further steps' if Yemen talks not resumed
February 6, 2015 / 11:14 PM / 3 years ago

U.N. ready to take 'further steps' if Yemen talks not resumed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council said it was gravely concerned after the dominant Houthi movement in Yemen dissolved parliament on Friday and said a new interim assembly and government would be formed.

“The members of the Security Council declare their readiness to take further steps if U.N.-led negotiations are not immediately resumed,” Chinese U.N. Ambassador Liu Jieyi told reporters. China is president of the council for February.

The 15-nation council also called for the immediate release of Yemen’s president, prime minister and cabinet from house arrest.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Leslie Adler

