U.N. ready to take 'further steps' if Yemen talks not resumed

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council said it was gravely concerned after the dominant Houthi movement in Yemen dissolved parliament on Friday and said a new interim assembly and government would be formed.

“The members of the Security Council declare their readiness to take further steps if U.N.-led negotiations are not immediately resumed,” Chinese U.N. Ambassador Liu Jieyi told reporters. China is president of the council for February.

The 15-nation council also called for the immediate release of Yemen’s president, prime minister and cabinet from house arrest.