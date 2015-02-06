U.N. alarmed by Yemen power vacuum, monitoring situation closely

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Nations is alarmed by what it described as a power vacuum in Yemen after the dominant Houthi movement dissolved parliament on Friday and said a new interim assembly and government would be formed, a U.N. spokesman said on Friday.

“This power vacuum is of great concern to us,” Stephane Dujarric told reporters. “The Secretary-General (Ban Ki-moon) and all of those who are concerned with Yemen here are following the situation very closely.”

He added that U.N. special envoy to Yemen Jamal Benomar was now returning to the Yemeni capital Sanaa because of the escalating crisis.