U.N. alarmed by Yemen power vacuum, monitoring situation closely
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
February 6, 2015 / 5:38 PM / 3 years ago

U.N. alarmed by Yemen power vacuum, monitoring situation closely

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Houthi fighters in police uniform guard outside the presidential palace in Sanaa February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Nations is alarmed by what it described as a power vacuum in Yemen after the dominant Houthi movement dissolved parliament on Friday and said a new interim assembly and government would be formed, a U.N. spokesman said on Friday.

“This power vacuum is of great concern to us,” Stephane Dujarric told reporters. “The Secretary-General (Ban Ki-moon) and all of those who are concerned with Yemen here are following the situation very closely.”

He added that U.N. special envoy to Yemen Jamal Benomar was now returning to the Yemeni capital Sanaa because of the escalating crisis.

Reporting by Louis Charbonneau

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
