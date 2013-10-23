FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yemeni burns daughter to death for contacting fiance: police
October 23, 2013 / 9:17 AM / 4 years ago

Yemeni burns daughter to death for contacting fiance: police

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - A Yemeni father has burned his 15-year-old daughter to death for keeping in touch with her fiance, police said, sparking further outrage in Yemen, where an eight-year girl died from internal bleeding on her wedding night a month ago.

Police said a 35-year-old man had been arrested after the teenager’s death in a remote village in the central Taiz province.

“The father committed this heinous crime on the pretext that his daughter had been keeping contacts with her fiance,” the police website said on Tuesday, giving no further details.

Some local news websites reported that the father had caught the girl chatting by telephone with her fiance.

Traditional tribal customs in parts of Yemen prohibit contacts between men and women before marriage. Poverty and concern about “family honor” prompts many Yemenis to marry off their daughters young, often below the age of 18, a practice that has been criticized by international rights groups.

Yemeni authorities said last month they were investigating the death of the eight-year-old girl in northern Yemen, and that they would prosecute those responsible.

Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Alistair Lyon

