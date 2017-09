Smoke raises from the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack, in Sanaa December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

SANAA (Reuters) - A gun battle was taking place inside the Yemeni Defense Ministry in Sanaa on Thursday after gunmen in military uniforms infiltrated the compound following a suicide car bomb attack at the gate, a source inside the ministry said.

The source estimated that more than 20 people have either been killed or wounded in the blast and ensuing battle.