FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
At least one person killed in blast near Yemen's oil ministry
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 9, 2014 / 10:44 AM / 4 years ago

At least one person killed in blast near Yemen's oil ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANAA (Reuters) - A bomb exploded inside a taxi travelling in front of the Yemeni oil ministry building in Sanaa on Sunday killing the driver and wounding at least two people, a security source said.

State news agency Saba said the explosion at the gate of the oil ministry was a car bomb. It said the driver and a passerby were killed in the blast while a number of people were wounded.

A Yemeni security source said a bomb had been placed under the driver’s seat in the taxi, which was driven by an officer in the domestic security service, killing him instantly.

The source said two other people were hurt. Witnesses said at least two people were taken to hospital with leg injuries.

Yemenis say security officers sometimes use taxis during undercover duty or to supplement their income in a country facing severe financial problems.

Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf in Aden, Khaled Abdullah and Adel Al-Khader in Sanaa, writing by Sami Aboudi and Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.