Yemen says 52 doctors, nurses killed in attack on ministry
#World News
December 5, 2013 / 6:24 PM / 4 years ago

Yemen says 52 doctors, nurses killed in attack on ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANAA (Reuters) - Yemen’s Higher Security Committee said 52 doctors and nurses were killed in Thursday’s attack on the Ministry of Defense and around 162 people were injured.

A suicide bomber and gunmen wearing army uniforms targeted the ministry compound in the capital Sanaa in the worst single attack in Yemen for 18 months.

A statement by the committee said some of those killed were Germans. It did not give a number of officers and gunmen dead.

Reporting By Mohammad Ghobari; Writing By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
