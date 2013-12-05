Relative of Yemen president killed in attack on ministry

SANAA (Reuters) - A relative of Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi was among those killed in Thursday’s attack on the Ministry of Defense compound, the ministry’s website said.

A suicide bomber and gunmen wearing army uniforms targeted the ministry compound in the capital Sanaa in the worst single attack in Yemen for 18 months.

The statement said one of the president’s relatives was killed while visiting a patient in the military hospital in the compound. Yemen’s Higher Security Committee said 52 doctors and nurses, some of them Germans, were killed.