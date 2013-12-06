U.S. military hikes regional alert status after Yemen attack

MANAMA (Reuters) - The U.S. military has increased its regional alert status following deadly, coordinated strikes on Yemen’s defense ministry on Thursday, a senior U.S. defense official said.

The attack, which killed 52 people and wounded 167, was the worst single militant assault in Yemen in 18 months.

“The United States military is fully prepared to support our Yemeni partners in the wake of this incident,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity, and without offering further details.