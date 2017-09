SANAA (Reuters) - Yemen said on Wednesday its security forces had shot and killed a militant responsible for the killing of a French security agent in Sanaa the day before, state news agency Saba reported.

The Yemeni Interior Ministry said the man, identified as Wael Abdallah Masoud al-Waeli, was the mastermind of a number of other attacks on Westerners, including the kidnapping of a Dutch couple several months ago.