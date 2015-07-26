FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
July 26, 2015 / 5:49 PM / 2 years ago

Yemeni Houthis say have not been informed by U.N. about ceasefire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANAA (Reuters) - Yemeni Houthis said they had not been formally notified by the United Nations of a ceasefire due to take effect on Sunday evening, the Houthi-allied Saba news agency reported.

The agency quoted Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, head of the supreme revolutionary committee, as saying the group would not declare a positive or negative stance towards the ceasefire until the United Nations formally notified them of it.

A Saudi-led Arab coalition which has been fighting the Houthi militia in Yemen since March 26 announced on Saturday a ceasefire to take effect at 11.59 p.m. (2059 GMT) on Sunday for five days to allow for the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Reporting By Mohammed Ghobari, Writing By Maha El Dahan, Editing by Angus MacSwan

