Yemeni Houthis say have not been informed by U.N. about ceasefire

SANAA (Reuters) - Yemeni Houthis said they had not been formally notified by the United Nations of a ceasefire due to take effect on Sunday evening, the Houthi-allied Saba news agency reported.

The agency quoted Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, head of the supreme revolutionary committee, as saying the group would not declare a positive or negative stance towards the ceasefire until the United Nations formally notified them of it.

A Saudi-led Arab coalition which has been fighting the Houthi militia in Yemen since March 26 announced on Saturday a ceasefire to take effect at 11.59 p.m. (2059 GMT) on Sunday for five days to allow for the delivery of humanitarian aid.