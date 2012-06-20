ICRC worker killed in Yemen air strike: ICRC

GENEVA (Reuters) - A Yemeni aid worker for the International Committee of the Red Cross was killed by an air strike in Abyan province on Wednesday while carrying out humanitarian work, the agency said.

“The International Committee of the Red Cross is deeply shocked and dismayed by the death of one of its staff members, Hussein Saleh, who was killed this morning while on duty in the north of Abyan governorate,” it said in a statement.

“It was an air strike. We have no additional details whatsoever,” ICRC spokesman Hicham Hassan told Reuters in Geneva.