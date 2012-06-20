FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ICRC worker killed in Yemen air strike: ICRC
June 20, 2012

ICRC worker killed in Yemen air strike: ICRC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - A Yemeni aid worker for the International Committee of the Red Cross was killed by an air strike in Abyan province on Wednesday while carrying out humanitarian work, the agency said.

“The International Committee of the Red Cross is deeply shocked and dismayed by the death of one of its staff members, Hussein Saleh, who was killed this morning while on duty in the north of Abyan governorate,” it said in a statement.

“It was an air strike. We have no additional details whatsoever,” ICRC spokesman Hicham Hassan told Reuters in Geneva.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Kevin Liffey

