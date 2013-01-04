Man charged with spying for Israel in Yemen

ADEN, Yemen (Reuters) - A man in Yemen has been charged with spying for Israel and will soon face trial in the southern port city of Aden, official sources said on Friday.

The man was arrested three weeks ago in the city of Taiz after a period of surveillance, and was named as 24-year-old computer engineer Ibrahim al-Dharahi, the defense ministry’s official newspaper reported on Friday, citing a judicial source.

He was brought to Aden where, following an investigation by the criminal prosecutor, he was charged with being an agent working for the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, the source said.

His case will be referred to Aden’s criminal court in the coming days, the source told the September26 newspaper.

Dharahi had travelled to several Arab countries as well as to Israel, the report said.

“The man carried two ID cards - one Yemeni, one Israeli,” a security official in Aden told Reuters, declining to be named.