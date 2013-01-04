FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Man charged with spying for Israel in Yemen
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 4, 2013 / 10:06 AM / 5 years ago

Man charged with spying for Israel in Yemen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADEN, Yemen (Reuters) - A man in Yemen has been charged with spying for Israel and will soon face trial in the southern port city of Aden, official sources said on Friday.

The man was arrested three weeks ago in the city of Taiz after a period of surveillance, and was named as 24-year-old computer engineer Ibrahim al-Dharahi, the defense ministry’s official newspaper reported on Friday, citing a judicial source.

He was brought to Aden where, following an investigation by the criminal prosecutor, he was charged with being an agent working for the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, the source said.

His case will be referred to Aden’s criminal court in the coming days, the source told the September26 newspaper.

Dharahi had travelled to several Arab countries as well as to Israel, the report said.

“The man carried two ID cards - one Yemeni, one Israeli,” a security official in Aden told Reuters, declining to be named.

Reporting By Mohamed Mokhashaf; Writing by Raissa Kasolowsky; Editing by Jon Hemming

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.