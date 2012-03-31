FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Islamist militants kill 10 Yemeni soldiers
March 31, 2012 / 10:52 AM / 6 years ago

Islamist militants kill 10 Yemeni soldiers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADEN (Reuters) - Islamist militants killed 10 Yemeni soldiers in an attack on an army checkpoint in the south of the country on Saturday, a local official said.

Al Qaeda-linked militant group Ansar al-Sharia (Partisans of Islamic Law) claimed responsibility for the killings at the checkpoint in the al-Horur area. In a text message purporting to come from the group, it said it had killed 30 conscripts.

The claim could not immediately be independently verified.

Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf; Writing by Isabel Coles; Editing by Andrew Osborn

