Forty militants killed in south Yemen: Defense Ministry

ADEN (Reuters) - Forty militants were killed in southern Yemen when government troops captured a military position and trapped 300 fighters there, the Defense Ministry said in a text message sent on Thursday.

It gave no further details.

The Yemeni army is pushing ahead with a U.S.-backed offensive against the al Qaeda-linked Ansar al-Sharia (Partisans of Islamic Law) after they drove militants from two of their main strongholds in southern Yemen last week.