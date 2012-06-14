FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Forty militants killed in south Yemen: Defense Ministry
#World News
June 14, 2012 / 6:07 PM / 5 years ago

Forty militants killed in south Yemen: Defense Ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADEN (Reuters) - Forty militants were killed in southern Yemen when government troops captured a military position and trapped 300 fighters there, the Defense Ministry said in a text message sent on Thursday.

It gave no further details.

The Yemeni army is pushing ahead with a U.S.-backed offensive against the al Qaeda-linked Ansar al-Sharia (Partisans of Islamic Law) after they drove militants from two of their main strongholds in southern Yemen last week.

Reporting By Mohammed Mukhashaf, writing by Mirna Sleiman, editing by Sami Aboudi

