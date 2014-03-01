Yemen's Aden al-Ghad newspaper says is back in print

ADEN (Reuters) - A local Yemeni newspaper linked to southern separatists said on Saturday it was back in print after being prevented from publishing by the authorities a week ago.

Yemeni authorities blocked the Aden al-Ghad newspaper from print at a government-owned press in the port city on February 23 in a move that led to a protest.

The Saturday edition of the newspaper has been distributed after being printed in a privately-owned printing house, the editors of the newspaper said in a statement.

Officials at the 14 October Printing and Publishing house refused to print last Sunday’s edition, saying they were implementing instructions from senior officials in the capital.

Aden al-Ghad reflects the views of Southern Herak, the main group demanding the restoration of the state that merged with North Yemen in 1990.

The newspaper began publishing after southern activists set up Herak in 2007 to push for independence.

In the statement on Saturday, the paper said it would continue along the same editorial line it had adopted despite threats it had received.

The paper had said its editor had been assaulted hours before it was prevented from going to press last week at a security checkpoint in Aden.