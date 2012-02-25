Obama welcomes new Yemen leader, pushes for reform, election

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama told Yemen’s new president on Saturday the United States would be a steadfast partner and urged him to follow through on promises for a broad national dialogue, political reforms and elections by 2014.

“I told President (Abd-Rabbu Mansour) Hadi that the United States will stand with the people of Yemen as they continue their efforts to forge a brighter future for their country,” Obama said in a statement.

He also offered condolences for the victims of a suicide bombing, claimed by al Qaeda, that killed at least 26 people outside a presidential palace in southern Yemen on Saturday hours after Hadi was sworn in.