Houthis yet to agree choice of new Yemen PM: Houthi official

SANAA (Reuters) - The Shi‘ite Muslim Houthi group has not agreed to the appointment of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi’s office director as prime minister, a leader in the group said on Tuesday.

Abdel-Malek al-Ejri said Hadi had suggested five names at a meeting of his advisors, who represent various political parties in Yemen. When the aides failed to agree on a candidate Hadi suggested his presidential office director, Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak, as a compromise.

“But we did not agree, and the matter is still under consultation,” Ejri told Reuters. Two presidential aides earlier said political parties had agreed to bin Mubarak’s appointment.