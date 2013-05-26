FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gunmen kill regional special forces commander in Yemen
#World News
May 26, 2013 / 12:47 PM / in 4 years

Gunmen kill regional special forces commander in Yemen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADEN (Reuters) - Gunmen on a motorbike shot dead a special forces commander in Yemen’s eastern Hadramaut region on Sunday, a security official said.

The attackers were believed to be al Qaeda members, the official said. They shot Captain Majed Muttair as he left his home in the city of al-Qatar.

A bomb planted in a military vehicle killed a soldier and a civilian and wounded six other soldiers in Hadramaut on Saturday evening.

At least 70 military and security officials have been gunned down in southern and eastern Yemen in the past two years after an Islamist insurgency took advantage of political turmoil to consolidate its presence there.

They militants seized swathes of land and instituted Islamic law in captured towns before they were routed by a U.S.-backed military campaign last year. Yemen’s stability is a priority for Washington, which wants to prevent al Qaeda from using it as a base to plot international attacks.

Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf; Writing by Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Sami Aboudi and Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
