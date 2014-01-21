FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yemen extends Hadi's presidency by one year, approves federal state
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 21, 2014 / 11:57 AM / 4 years ago

Yemen extends Hadi's presidency by one year, approves federal state

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi looks on during a meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew (not pictured), in Washington, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

SANAA (Reuters) - Political factions in Yemen extended Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi’s presidency by one more year and approved a new federal system for the country at a national reconciliation conference that ended on Tuesday, officials said.

Hadi, who became head of state in 2012 for a two-year term under a Gulf power transfer deal that saw his predecessor step down, will oversee a transition into a federal system intended to accommodate southern separatist demands for more autonomy.

The two-year interim period was due to expire in February. The president, who will also oversee the drafting of a new constitution, was further mandated to reshuffle the cabinet headed and restructure the Shura Council, the consultative upper house of parliament, to give more representation to the south and to Shi‘ite Muslim rebels in the north.

Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, writing by Sami Aboudi; editing by Yara Bayoumy/Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.