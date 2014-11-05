FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yemen's ex-president says U.S. has told him to leave or face sanctions
#World News
November 5, 2014 / 1:13 PM / 3 years ago

Yemen's ex-president says U.S. has told him to leave or face sanctions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh talks during an interview with Reuters in Sanaa May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

SANAA (Reuters) - The United States has delivered an ultimatum to former president Ali Abdullah Saleh to leave Yemen by Friday or face United Nations sanctions, an official in his office said on Wednesday, calling on supporters to resist the move.

The United States last week requested the U.N. Security Council impose an asset freeze and global travel ban on Saleh and two Houthi rebel leaders for threatening the peace and stability of Yemen and obstructing the political process.

“An ultimatum has been given...by the U.S. ambassador, Matthew Tueller, through mediators, for President Ali Abdullah Saleh to leave Yemen before five o’clock next Friday,” an official source in Saleh’s office said in a statement.

“Otherwise, there will be sanctions issued against him based on a request by President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi and the U.S. State department to the U.N. Security Council,” the source added in the statement distributed to journalists.

Officials at the U.S. embassy in Sanaa referred questions on the report to the U.S. State Department in Washington.

The U.S. sanctions request stated that since he stepped down in 2012 following widespread protests, Saleh “reportedly become one of the primary supporters of the Houthi rebellion” and that he was behind attempts to cause chaos throughout Yemen.

Saleh’s office said it regarded the ultimatum as an unacceptable intervention in Yemen’s internal affairs.

“The source urged members of the General People’s Congress and its allies and the masses of the Yemeni people to be alert and to prepare to confront all possibilities that threaten the security and stability and unity of Yemen,” it said.

Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
