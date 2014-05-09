FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yemen's defense minister escapes assassination attempt by al Qaeda: security source
#World News
May 9, 2014 / 12:49 PM / 3 years ago

Yemen's defense minister escapes assassination attempt by al Qaeda: security source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Yemen's Defence Minister Major General Muhammad Nasir Ahmad arrives at the funeral of air force officers, who were killed in a military plane crash, in Sanaa November 22, 2012. REUTERS/ Khaled Abdullah

SANAA (Reuters) - Yemen’s defense minister escaped an assassination attempt by suspected al Qaeda militants on Friday in southern Yemen, a security source told Reuters.

The source said Muhammad Nasir Ahmad and a number of senior security officials were attacked by gunmen while travelling in their vehicles in the province of Shabwa.

“They opened fire on the convey, but no one was killed or wounded, the minister is safe,” said the source.

Reporting by Mohamed Ghobari; Editing by Amena Bakr; Editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
