Yemen's defense minister escapes assassination attempt by al Qaeda: security source

SANAA (Reuters) - Yemen’s defense minister escaped an assassination attempt by suspected al Qaeda militants on Friday in southern Yemen, a security source told Reuters.

The source said Muhammad Nasir Ahmad and a number of senior security officials were attacked by gunmen while travelling in their vehicles in the province of Shabwa.

“They opened fire on the convey, but no one was killed or wounded, the minister is safe,” said the source.