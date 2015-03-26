Leader of Yemen's Houthis denounces Saudi 'aggression' after strikes

ADEN (Reuters) - The leader of Yemen’s Houthi group said the country’s people would confront “criminal, unjust and unjustified aggression” by Saudi Arabia, in his first public comment on Saudi-led air strikes against his positions.

“Our Yemeni people are more resolved and determined to defend themselves, to defend their freedom and defend its dignity,” Abdel-Malek al-Houthi said in a televised speech broadcast by his group’s al-Masirah television.