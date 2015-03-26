FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hadi loyalists retake Yemen's Aden airport: local official
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 26, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

Hadi loyalists retake Yemen's Aden airport: local official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADEN (Reuters) - Loyalists of Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi retook Aden airport on Thursday after heavy clashes with forces allied to Houthi fighters opposed to his rule, a local official said.

Hadi’s men lost control of the southern city’s airport on Wednesday to troops loyal to former president Ali Abdullah Saleh, an ally of the Houthis and a still-powerful figure in Yemen despite his departure from office in 2011.

Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashef, Reporting by Noah Browning, editing by William Maclean

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.