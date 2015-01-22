FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gunmen attack army vehicles in Yemen's port of Aden: officials
#World News
January 22, 2015 / 10:32 PM / 3 years ago

Gunmen attack army vehicles in Yemen's port of Aden: officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANAA/ADEN (Reuters) - Unknown gunmen attacked two military armored vehicles in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden in the early hours of Friday, two local officials told Reuters.

Three explosions were heard in Aden during the attack, which was followed by the clashes, said one of the officials, who declined to be identified.

The attacks come after Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi offered his resignation on Thursday after spending months in a stand-off with Yemen’s powerful Houthi movement.

Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari in Sanaa and Mohammad Mokhashaf in Aden; Writing by Raissa Kasolowsky; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
