Gunmen attack army vehicles in Yemen's port of Aden: officials

SANAA/ADEN (Reuters) - Unknown gunmen attacked two military armored vehicles in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden in the early hours of Friday, two local officials told Reuters.

Three explosions were heard in Aden during the attack, which was followed by the clashes, said one of the officials, who declined to be identified.

The attacks come after Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi offered his resignation on Thursday after spending months in a stand-off with Yemen’s powerful Houthi movement.