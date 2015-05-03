Arab ground force arrives in Aden, fights Houthis: Yemen daily

DUBAI (Reuters) - An Arab ground force arrived in the southern Yemeni city of Aden on Sunday and started fighting Houthi forces, Yemen’s Aden al-Ghad newspaper reported.

“The first push of the Arab ground force arrived on Sunday morning in Aden and began to take part in battle,” the newspaper said, citing its reporters. The newspaper is linked to southern separatists demanding the restoration of the southern state that merged with North Yemen in 1990.