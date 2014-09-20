FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Agreement reached between Yemeni government and warring Houthi rebels: U.N. envoy
September 20, 2014 / 7:54 PM / 3 years ago

Agreement reached between Yemeni government and warring Houthi rebels: U.N. envoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANAA (Reuters) - A United Nations envoy to Yemen said on Saturday that the government had reached an agreement to end fighting with the Shi‘ite Houthi militia who have brought their northern rebellion into the capital Sanaa.

“This agreement shall be a national document that will advance the path of peaceful change, and will lay the foundations for national partnership and for security and stability,” the envoy, Jamal Benomar, said in a statement.

He said preparations were being made for the signing.

Reporting By Mohammed Ghobari; Writing By Maha El Dahan, Editing by Kevin Liffey

