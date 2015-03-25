Aden airport in Yemen closed, flights canceled: guards

ADEN, Yemen (Reuters) - Aden airport in Yemen closed on Wednesday and all flights were canceled due to security concerns, guards at the facility told Reuters, following a rapid advance towards the southern city by Houthi militia backed by army units.

Houthi forces and their army allies appear poised to capture Aden in a military push apparently aimed at unseating President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who is based in the city.