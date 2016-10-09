FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 9, 2016 / 12:50 AM / a year ago

U.S. says it will review support to Saudi-led coalition in Yemen

People stand at the site of an airstrike which witnesses said was by Saudi-led coalition aircraft on mourners at a hall where a wake for the father of Jalal al-Roweishan, the interior minister in the Houthi-dominated Yemeni government, was being held, in Sanaa, Yemen October 8, 2016.Khaled Abdullah

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will review its support for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, a U.S. National Security Council spokesman said on Saturday, after an air strike killed at least 82 mourners at a hall in the Yemeni capital Sanaa.

"U.S. security cooperation with Saudi Arabia is not a blank check," said NSC spokesman Ned Price in a statement. "In light of this and other recent incidents, we have initiated an immediate review of our already significantly reduced support to the Saudi-led Coalition."

Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Bill Rigby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
