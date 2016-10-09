U.S. says it will review support to Saudi-led coalition in Yemen

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will review its support for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, a U.S. National Security Council spokesman said on Saturday, after an air strike killed at least 82 mourners at a hall in the Yemeni capital Sanaa.

"U.S. security cooperation with Saudi Arabia is not a blank check," said NSC spokesman Ned Price in a statement. "In light of this and other recent incidents, we have initiated an immediate review of our already significantly reduced support to the Saudi-led Coalition."