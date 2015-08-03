FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pro-Hadi forces recapture Yemen's al-Anad military and air base: commander
August 3, 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADEN (Reuters) - Forces loyal to Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi recaptured al-Anad military and air base on Monday, the country’s largest, after heavy fighting in which dozens of Houthi fighters were killed or captured.

The commander of the operation, Brigadier General Fadel Hassan, said his forces were combing the sprawling base north of the southern port city of Aden searching for any Houthi fighters who may have remained behind after hundreds fled.

Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf, writing by Sami Aboudi; editing by Ralph Boulton

