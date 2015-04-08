FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Al Qaeda in Yemen offers bounty for Houthi leader: SITE
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 8, 2015 / 4:08 PM / 2 years ago

Al Qaeda in Yemen offers bounty for Houthi leader: SITE

Supporters of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh demonstrate during a show of support in Sanaa November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Al Qaeda has offered a bounty of 20 kg (44 lb) of gold for the capture or killing of the leader of Yemen’s Houthi forces and his ally, former president Ali Abdullah Saleh, the SITE monitoring group said on Wednesday.

The offer was made in a video distributed by al Qaeda’s media arm, SITE said.

Yemen’s Shi‘ite Muslim Houthis, led by Abdel-Malek al-Houthi, seized control of the capital Sanaa six months ago and launched an offensive in southern Yemen last month, backed by soldiers loyal to Saleh.

Saudi Arabia, alarmed by the growing power of the Iran-allied Houthis, launched air strikes against them two weeks ago, seeking to drive back the Houthi advance and restore President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who has fled to Saudi Arabia.

Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, the jihadi movement’s Yemeni wing, has exploited the conflict, storming the town of Mukalla last week and freeing a jailed local al Qaeda leader.

Suspected al Qaeda militants also attacked a remote eastern border post on the frontier with Saudi Arabia.

Houthis are part of Yemen’s Shi‘ite Muslim Zaydi minority, considered infidel by hardline Sunni Islamist movements such as al Qaeda.

Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.