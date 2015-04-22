Saudi Arabia will continue to stop Houthi advances in Yemen: ambassador

Saudi Arabia's ambassador to the United States Adel al-Jubeir speaks about the situation in Yemen at a conference entitled "Yemen in Chaos: Analysis, Prognosis, and Prospects " sponsored by the National Council on U.S.-Arab Relations on Capitol Hill in Washington April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Saudi military will continue to use force to stop Houthi militants from making advances in Yemen, the Saudi ambassador in Washington said on Wednesday, despite the announcement on Tuesday of an end to the Saudi-led air campaign.

“When the Houthis or their allies make aggressive moves there will be a response. The decision to calm matters now rests entirely with them,” ambassador Adel al-Jubeir told reporters.

He said Saudi forces, which were reported to have carried out at least 12 air strikes in southern Yemen on Wednesday, were ready to stop any Houthi advance into the port of Aden.