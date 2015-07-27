Saudi forces respond to Houthi shelling: Arabiya TV

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi forces retaliated against Houthi shelling of a border region on Monday, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television reported, hours after a ceasefire in the country’s war was due to come into force.
The channel had no further details on the reported incident in the al-Tawal region on the border between the two countries.
A Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iranian-allied Houthi militia had announced a ceasefire from 11:59 p.m. (2059 GMT) on Sunday for five days to allow for the delivery of humanitarian aid amid severe shortages of fuel, food and medicine.
