Saudi forces respond to Houthi shelling: Arabiya TV
#World News
July 27, 2015 / 9:09 AM / 2 years ago

Saudi forces respond to Houthi shelling: Arabiya TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi forces retaliated against Houthi shelling of a border region on Monday, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television reported, hours after a ceasefire in the country’s war was due to come into force.

The channel had no further details on the reported incident in the al-Tawal region on the border between the two countries.

A Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iranian-allied Houthi militia had announced a ceasefire from 11:59 p.m. (2059 GMT) on Sunday for five days to allow for the delivery of humanitarian aid amid severe shortages of fuel, food and medicine.

Reporting by Hadeel al Sayegh, Writing by William Maclean; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
