Arab League Secretary-General Nabil Elaraby (R) arrives for the venue for a meeting of the Arab League Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, in the South Sinai governorate, south of Cairo, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - The Arab League on Thursday pledged full support for the Saudi-led campaign against Shi‘ite Houthi fighters in Yemen.

Its secretary-general, Nabil Elaraby, said the operation was directed against specific Houthi targets based on a request by Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.