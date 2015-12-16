FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi-led coalition says Yemen truce could collapse: Saudi TV
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 16, 2015 / 6:51 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi-led coalition says Yemen truce could collapse: Saudi TV

Soldiers from the Saudi-led coalition secure a street pavement in Yemen's southern port city of Aden September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthi forces in Yemen has accused the Iranian-allied group of repeatedly violating a ceasefire and warned the truce could collapse, Saudi television reported on Wednesday.

“The number of violations is around 150 and this does not represent true intentions,” Brigadier General Ahmed al-Assiri told al-Ekhbariya television. “We urge the United Nations to clarify to the Houthis that there will be no patience toward these practices and the truce could collapse at any moment,” he added.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy in Cairo; writing by Sami Aboudi; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.