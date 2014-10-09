FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yemen soldiers killed in attack on military camp
#World News
October 9, 2014 / 9:01 AM / 3 years ago

Yemen soldiers killed in attack on military camp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADEN (Reuters) - At least seven Yemeni government solders were killed on Thursday in a an attack involving a suicide car bombing and a gun assault on a military camp in eastern Yemen, a local official and witnesses said.

They said the attack, in a coastal region called Buroom in Hadramout province, occurred early on Thursday. Soldiers at the camp engaged the gunmen and forced them to retreat.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, but a local official said it was likely the work of Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), which is active in the south and eastern part of the impoverished Arab country.

The group, which U.S. officials say is one of the most active branches of the network founded by Osama bin Laden, has carried out repeated attack in the area.

Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
