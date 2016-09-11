FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Suicide bomber kills seven policemen in Yemeni president's hometown: official
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 11, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

Suicide bomber kills seven policemen in Yemeni president's hometown: official

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ADEN (Reuters) - A suicide bomber killed seven police conscripts and wounded 15 others on Sunday when he drove a vehicle laden with explosives into a police compound in the hometown of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi in the south-eastern Abyan province, a local official said.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack in al-Wadea district. Yemeni security forces were deployed in the town last month as they drove out Islamist al Qaeda militants from the provincial cities of Zinjibar and Jaar.

The official said the suicide bomber managed to get inside the compound using a vehicle similar to those used by the police.

Islamist militants have exploited an 18-month civil war pitting Hadi's Saudi-backed government against Iran-allied Houthis to carve out influence in parts of Yemen, where they have been recruiting new followers and using them to launch attacks on military targets and senior officials.

Apart from Zinjibar and Jaar, Hadi's forces, backed by the Arab coalition, have also driven the militants out from the Hadramout provincial capital, Mukalla, and captured a number of others in the southern port city of Aden.

Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf; Writing by Sami Aboudi; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.