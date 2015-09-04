FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bahrain says five soldiers killed at Saudi borders: BNA
#World News
September 4, 2015 / 3:03 PM / 2 years ago

Bahrain says five soldiers killed at Saudi borders: BNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Five Bahraini soldiers were killed while they were on duty protecting the southern borders of neighboring Saudi Arabia, state news agency BNA reported on Friday.

The agency did not say where on the border, but Saudi Arabia and a coalition of other Sunni Muslim Gulf states have been fighting since March to restore Yemen’s exiled government and repel the Iran-allied Shi‘ite Houthis, who took control of the capital Sanaa in September last year.

Twenty-two soldiers from the United Arab Emirates were killed in Yemen while taking part in a Saudi-led campaign against the Houthis, UAE state news agency WAM said earlier on Friday.

Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Alison Williams

