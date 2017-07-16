FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
Banks in Yemen city to close for three days after robberies
#Trump
#Afghanistan
#Venezuela
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Opposition holds unofficial referendum to defy Maduro
Venezuela
Opposition holds unofficial referendum to defy Maduro
Federer wins record eighth Wimbledon title
Sports
Federer wins record eighth Wimbledon title
Marines toil in 'stalemate'
Afghanistan
Marines toil in 'stalemate'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 16, 2017 / 3:51 PM / an hour ago

Banks in Yemen city to close for three days after robberies

2 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Banks in the Yemeni city of Aden will close for three days from Monday and suspend clearing services in protest after a spate of armed robberies, the 12 lenders said in a letter to the central bank.

Robbers armed with assault rifles raided a branch of Al-Ahli bank in Aden on Thursday, wounding a banker and a security guard, local media reported, after similar assaults in the southern province.

"We hope there will be a serious response to the attack and the perpetrators will get arrested and tried," the letter said, demanding more protection.

The city is under the control of the Security Belt, a southern force taking part in a civil war that has killed more than 10,000 people. Cholera and famine have also spread in the impoverished country.

Aden is nominally the seat of the internationally-recognized government although the president and other cabinet members live in Saudi Arabia for security concerns due to attacks by Islamist militants.

A coalition led by Saudi Arabia and backed by U.S. arms and intelligence, has waged a nearly two-year-old campaign on behalf of Yemen's internationally recognized government, which the Houthi movement - allied with Saudi's arch-foe Iran - is battling to dislodge.

The letter also said the banks would suspend clearing operations and threatened to take more measures if authorities did not respond by protecting local branches. A copy was also sent to Aden's governor.

Writing By Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by Susan Thomas

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.